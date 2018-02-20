Etobicoke estate surrounded by greens scores bid in 48 hours

180 BURNHAMTHORPE RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,088,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,088,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $491,000 (2006); $320,000 (1990)

TAXES: $4,952 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Two

LISTING AGENT: Terri Perras, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

The Action: There weren't many properties available this fall for house hunters looking around the Islington Golf Club, so this Cape Cod residence with an attached garage on a 50-by-262-foot lot was quickly spotted on its first day on the market. About a dozen visitors swung by and an offer was quickly tabled.

"It was staged, prepped and then showed beautifully just as buyers were starting to come back in force in the fall," agent Terri Perras said.

"It can take anywhere from one to two weeks [to sell a home], but this had an offer within the first 48 hours."

What They Got: This 1-1/2-storey structure had its roofing updated and kitchen and two bathrooms remodelled, plus a sunroom created with a walkout to the south-facing backyard.

The balance of the interior is set up with three bedrooms and two entertaining spaces with fireplaces, including the lower-level recreation room.

The Agent's Take: "The house is in a charming pocket of Etobicoke, called Islington Village," Ms. Perras said.

"Even though it's on a busy street, it's a very pretty street with big, mature trees and some houses nicely set back ... and it sits on the cusp of Islington golf course."

The property itself spoke to builders and end-users alike. "It's a 1940s Cape Cod, so it had a lot of original charm," Ms. Perras said.

"And it has a huge lot, the backyard was like looking into a forest."