Etobicoke home sold on second attempt

8 SHORTLAND CRES., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,119,999

SELLING PRICE: $1,040,000

TAXES: $5,153 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Three

LISTING AGENT: JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Late last year, agent JoAnne Gludish spent a few weeks luring house hunters to this side-split house on a 53-by-101-foot lot. Three visitors made a firm commitment only after the price dropped to $1,119,999 mid-December.

"That season has a tendency to be slightly less active and the market had shifted and was still in the process of shifting," Ms. Gludish said.

"[Plus] some areas of the house did need to be renovated, but it was livable and very clean."

What They Got: In a subdivision built in the 1970s, this detached residence was designed with 3,000 square feet of living space spread across four levels, including the updated basement.

New modern additions include granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors were also laid recently in the living and dining area, though the original fireplace and wood walls remain.

The largest of three bedrooms on the top floor accommodates one of three bathrooms and a balcony. Directly below is a garage, a fourth bedroom and office.

The Agent's Take "It's a large house on a very good street," Ms. Gludish said.

"Richmond Gardens is very desirable because it's a beautiful community. It's treed with winding streets and the high school there – Richview Collegiate – has a cachet about it."