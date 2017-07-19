2115 Greenhurst Ave., Mississauga

ASKING PRICE

$949,000

SELLING PRICE

$1.15-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$246,000 (1992)

TAXES

$5,561 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENT

Philip Griffiths, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

CO-OP AGENT

Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: This spring, owners of this four-level backsplit saw neighbours sell their homes one after another well over the million-dollar mark. So they were determined to do the same and agreed on an offer date in May. Three proposals were tabled with the best from a family residing nearby.

“It’s a really nice pocket, called Lakeview, and it’s minutes to the QEW, Queensway and Sherway Gardens shopping. And the schools in the neighbourhood are pretty good, too,” agent Philip Griffiths said. “There isn’t a lot of turnover, but all of a sudden, there were three or four sales in the neighbourhood.”

What They Got: In 2010, a three-level backsplit originating from the 1960s was expanded to create this 2,588-square-foot residence with a fourth level above the living and dining area and eat-in kitchen. The latter was also renovated with new ceramic floors and granite counters.

Across the rear is a lower-level den and family room with a gas fireplace and access to the patio and 50-by-120-foot grounds. Directly above are three original bedrooms.

An attached double garage and unfinished basement provide ample storage.

The Agent’s Take: “[The sellers] put an addition on the top at the front, so it has an additional, big master bedroom with an ensuite and another bedroom, so altogether there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms,” Mr. Griffiths said.

“[Plus], it has a nice backyard with a country-like setting that didn’t back onto anybody, so it was nice in that sense.”

