938 MILLWOOD RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $999,800

SELLING PRICE $1,075,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $609,900 (2012); $515,000 (2007); $455,000 (2006); $296,697 (1998)

TAXES $4,210 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AND CO-LISTING AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: The first day this freehold townhouse on a 15-by-49-foot lot was listed early June, agent Ira Jelinek was cancelling, not booking, appointments because the first and only visitor made a $1.075-million offer straightaway.

“Once every two or three years, one of these comes up,” Mr. Jelinek notes. “The transaction happened really quickly, it was just the right buyer at the right time.”

What They Got: Three-storey townhouses within a small complex have fairly uniform layouts, such as this 1,850-square-foot version with a garage accessible from a lower-level recreation room and a deck situated above, off a recently remodelled kitchen.

The main floor houses a dining area and entertaining space with a gas fireplace, while the upper floors were allocated for a laundry room and three bedrooms.

The third-floor master benefits from a walk-in closet and seven-piece ensuite. It is the largest of three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “You’ve got semi-detached [homes], which are really expensive, and detached [homes] that are even more expensive, so townhouses are in a niche price,” Mr. Jelinek says. “It’s the least expensive way to get into Leaside.”

