Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The analysis, obtained by The Globe and Mail, shows that 9.1 per cent of residential properties that changed hands between April 24 and May 26 in York Region, which includes the hotspot communities of Markham (pictured) and Richmond Hill, were bought by international investors. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)
The analysis, obtained by The Globe and Mail, shows that 9.1 per cent of residential properties that changed hands between April 24 and May 26 in York Region, which includes the hotspot communities of Markham (pictured) and Richmond Hill, were bought by international investors. (Fernando Morales/The Globe and Mail)

Foreign buyers bought 9.1 per cent of homes in suburbs north of Toronto Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jill Mahoney and Justin Giovannetti

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

New data show foreign investment in the Toronto region’s overheated real estate market over one month this spring was most significant in affluent suburbs north of the city, where one in 11 homes were purchased by non-residents.

The analysis, obtained by The Globe and Mail, shows that 9.1 per cent of residential properties that changed hands between April 24 and May 26 in York Region, which includes the hotspot communities of Markham and Richmond Hill, were bought by international investors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jill Mahoney @jillsmahoney, Justin Giovannetti @justincgio

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail