New data show foreign investment in the Toronto region’s overheated real estate market over one month this spring was most significant in affluent suburbs north of the city, where one in 11 homes were purchased by non-residents.

The analysis, obtained by The Globe and Mail, shows that 9.1 per cent of residential properties that changed hands between April 24 and May 26 in York Region, which includes the hotspot communities of Markham and Richmond Hill, were bought by international investors.

