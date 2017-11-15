Four bids for updated bungalow on second try for sellers

9 RAVENSCREST DR., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $899,900

SELLING PRICE $950,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $617,395 (2007); $442,500 (2006); $245,000 (1995); $197,000 (1987)

TAXES $4,233 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT JoAnne Gludish, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Two years ago, the sellers of this updated bungalow with an attached garage backed out of a deal to sell when they were unable to find their next home. In August, they went to market again and accepted the best of four bids.

"It was at the tail end of a very hot market, but when compared to others available in the same area at the same time, it was superior," agent JoAnne Gludish said.

"It presented well, and people felt they didn't have to do a lot of work to it."

What They Got: This 1970s-era home has had many updates over the years, but the bulk of the work was done in the past five. The living and dining area now features crown mouldings and a fireplace, and the kitchen has been redone with stainless-steel appliances and glass backsplashes.

Down the hall, the main bathroom was updated and the largest of three bedrooms was reconfigured with an exit to a two-tiered deck.

The basement encompasses its own eat-in kitchen, recreation and guest rooms, plus two bathrooms and a separate side entrance to the 55-by-100-foot lot.

The Agent's Take: "It was not a large home, but it was well designed and showed beautifully – very clean and very pretty house – with a very nice backyard," Ms. Gludish said.

"[In addition] they had a walkout out of one of the bedrooms to a deck, which often is a negative, but it worked in this house because it was done nicely."