Architect Craig Race is happy to discuss his work on 12 Swanwick Avenue in Toronto.
Craig Race designed the new semi-detached homes at 12 Swanwick Ave. in Toronto's Upper Beach neighbourhood.Craig Race Architecture
The design of the ground floor for 12 Swanwick Ave.Craig Race Architecture
The design of the second floor for 12 Swanwick Ave.Craig Race Architecture
The design of the third floor for 12 Swanwick Ave.Craig Race Architecture
Swanwick Avenue runs through Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
The back yard setback did not change from the previous house, according to architect Craig Race.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
The galley kitchen opens up to a family room at the rear of the ground floor.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
Craig Race designed three floors in a semi-detached structure on a 40-foot wide lot.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
A galley kitchen doubles as a corridor to the rear family room.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
On either side of the kitchen are staircases—one to the basement, one to the second floor.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
Visitors to 12 Swanwick Ave. step from a small front porch into a generous dining room.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
At the rear of the second floor is a small bedroom that could double as a home office.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
A three-piece bath is flanked by two bedrooms on the second floor.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
Bedrooms on either end are connected by a long hallway that contains a three-piece bath.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel
The principal bedroom sports a small coffee nook for those discrete retreats onto the deck.Dave Rempel/Dave Rempel