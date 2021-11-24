Architectural photographer Amanda Large has been documenting modernist houses of worship.
Santa Maria Goretti Parish was built in 1969.Amanda Large
Our Lady of Fatima shrine was constructed in 1960 in East York.Amanda Large
Donway Covenant United Church was built in 1956 in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood.Amanda Large
St. Pius X, in Toronto's Bloor West Village, was built in 1954.Amanda Large
Saint Monica's Catholic Church was built in 1959.Amanda Large
Church of St. Andrew Anglican was built between 1958 and 1961 in Toronto's Maryvale community.Amanda Large
Church of our Saviour was constructed in 1962 in the Parkwoods neighbourhood.Amanda Large
Yorkville's Central Christadelphian Church was erected in 1950.Amanda Large
Bedford Park's St. Ansgar Lutheran Church was built in 1960.Amanda Large