Skip to main content
Amanda Large

Architectural photographer Amanda Large has been documenting modernist houses of worship.

Santa Maria Goretti Parish was built in 1969.Amanda Large

1 of 9

Our Lady of Fatima shrine was constructed in 1960 in East York.Amanda Large

2 of 9

Donway Covenant United Church was built in 1956 in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood.Amanda Large

3 of 9

St. Pius X, in Toronto's Bloor West Village, was built in 1954.Amanda Large

4 of 9

Saint Monica's Catholic Church was built in 1959.Amanda Large

5 of 9

Church of St. Andrew Anglican was built between 1958 and 1961 in Toronto's Maryvale community.Amanda Large

6 of 9

Church of our Saviour was constructed in 1962 in the Parkwoods neighbourhood.Amanda Large

7 of 9

Yorkville's Central Christadelphian Church was erected in 1950.Amanda Large

8 of 9

Bedford Park's St. Ansgar Lutheran Church was built in 1960.Amanda Large

9 of 9