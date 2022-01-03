Twenty-one offers for Riverdale Victorian
The location of 226 De Grassi St. borders on three neighbourhoods.Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The front entranceway opens up to a lively living area.Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The kitchen was renovated 10 years ago.Keller Williams Advantage Realty
Pot lights brighten up the dining areas.Keller Williams Advantage Realty
There is a nice second-floor porch to sun oneself on.Keller Williams Advantage Realty
The 13- by 100-foot lot can accommodate one parked car.Keller Williams Advantage Realty