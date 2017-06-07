86 Calvin Chambers Rd., Vaughan

ASKING PRICE $6.3-million

SELLING PRICE $5,838,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,330,000 (April, 2013); $1,290,000 (February, 2013)

TAXES $23,000 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 334

LISTING AGENTS Verna Debono and Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: In the GTA, luxury property sales follow a vastly different trajectory than homes on the regular market. For instance, this custom estate with a five-car garage was listed twice. The second team specialized in global outreach – complete with a website translated into 162 languages – so it had several offers within a year. But the one that stuck was a $5.838-million proposal from an international buyer made this spring.

This six-bedroom mansion sold for under list price in Vaughan, Ont. (The Globe and Mail)

“There was just a sale on Thornbank [Road] for $9.6-million, and most people would think that number could only be obtained in the Bridle Path, but the $5-[million] and $6-million price point is a number that can be easily achieved in the Old Thornhill neighbourhood,” agent Verna Debono said.

“Currently, just the land value of the homes there is approximately $3-million.”

What They Got: Just beyond the gated entrance to a 100-by-172-foot lot is this Chateau-style house with about 11,000 square feet spread across three levels. Linking them all is an elevator and a hand-forged, wrought-iron staircase with a leaded-glass skylight above.

Outdoor space and cooking facilities are situated off entertaining areas on the main and lower levels. The primary one features a large island, Miele appliances and a butler’s pantry by the dining room. The secondary space below benefits from heated floors, a bar and glass-encased cellar for 800 bottles.

The house has three fireplaces, including one in an octagonal-shaped living room, walk-in closets for all six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an infrared sauna and massage room.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in Old Thornhill, which is a highly desirable pocket in Vaughan, and it’s in the Oakbank Pond area,” Ms. Debono said. “There, they’re 100-foot lots, which are extremely desirable in new developments today.”

“It’s quite a substantial home with a lot of curb appeal and substance from the exterior. There’s a tremendous amount of stonework, it’s not precast … and there’s a turret at the front, all with hand-forged copper on the roof,” Ms. Debono said.

“[Furthermore] it has a full outdoor cabana with a wood-burning fireplace and the entire ceiling is lined with B.C. cedar; it’s the perfect place to entertain.”

