BUILDER/DEVELOPER

Van Kleef Development Group

SIZE

537 to 1,322 square feet

PRICE

$199,900 to $600,000s

CONTACT

To register, phone 289-239-8866 or visit vistaoncharlton.ca.

Give a long-time Hamiltonian an address and most can pinpoint the spot based on whether it’s above or below the Niagara Escarpment, the defining boundary that cuts through the waterfront city.

Michael St. Jean, Hamilton-born and bred, says the three low-rise buildings comprising the new Vista project will occupy a rare spot midway up the treed hillside at 467 Charlton Ave., near Wentworth Street.

“I haven’t really seen anything like this,” says Mr. St. Jean, vice-president of St. Jean Realty Inc., which handles sales for the developer, Van Kleef Development Group.

“The way it’s set up is quite unique, because normally, you’re either down below the escarpment in the downtown or you’re up on the ‘mountain.’ But here, you’re halfway in between.”

The novelty prompted buyers to snatch up more than 100 suites released in the first two phases. Another 45 suites will be released for the third and final phase of the condominium community starting this Saturday.

“It’s been Hamilton’s biggest condo success story of the year so far, as we sold the entire first building before even opening and sold 95 per cent of the second building in five hours at our VIP event. It’s now 100-per-cent sold,” Mr. St. Jean explains.

The proximity to both urban and rural attractions also solidified its appeal. There are downtown shops, restaurants, galleries and Tim Hortons Field within a five-minute drive of the site, plus parks, waterfalls and waterfront amenities.

“The two big views in Hamilton are north with the city and water and then south with the escarpment, and with this you have literally both, so it’s pretty unique,” Mr. St. Jean adds.

“Not only that, but it’s … tucked just outside of downtown against the escarpment, so you still have a very calm, quiet neighbourhood. You’re not in the hustle-bustle and you don’t have a lot of traffic.”

Furthermore, these features can be reached on foot or bike via the Escarpment Rail Trail and Wentworth mountain stairs.

“We have stairs so you can walk up to the mountain or down to downtown and they’re almost at the doors of our third building,” Mr. St. Jean notes.

“This is quaint and quiet, urban and modern, but there a big push here with nature versus being in the concrete jungle.”

Once the third building is completed in fall of 2019, residents also have the benefit of a private gym, lounges with kitchens and a terrace.

“[The developer] looks at each of them as separate buildings and phases, so they can get one built and going with the amenities ready for the residents,” Mr. St. Jean explains.

Although the third building will be one floor shorter than its six-storey sister towers, it will offer a similar mix of one to two-bedroom-plus-den plans with open principal rooms and balconies.

“We definitely have the best value for what you get for your money,” Mr. St. Jean says.

“A lot of the other developments traditionally lean towards smaller units, 400, 500 or 600 square feet. The majority of our suites are larger; we have a lot of good two-bedroom suites.”

Barber Design Studio will appoint suites with laminate floors, quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as kitchen islands and peninsulas with bar seating.

Units will come with parking and a locker, plus access to car-share vehicles. Monthly fees will be 45 cents a square foot.

