Home near Toronto’s Upper Canada College sells in 48 hours

59 LONSDALE RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $4,995,000

SELLING PRICE $4,860,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES $21,871 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Plans for an open house at this custom 2 1/2-storey house near Upper Canada College were called off when, two days after Thanksgiving, an early visitor negotiated a deal just below the asking price at $4.86-million.

"It's one of those neighbourhoods where you don't find too many new homes like this, and it's a fairly large lot for the area," agent André Kutyan said.

"You might see a couple a year at most; I sold the home next door about 2 1/2 years ago for about $4.205-million."

What They Got: Two years ago, Peter Higgins designed this 4,600-square-foot house with multiple walkouts to the south-facing backyard and interior access into a heated garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Intricate trims, hardwood floors and an 11-foot ceiling add a touch of glamour to the living, dining and family rooms, as well as the eat-in kitchen, which was also designed with a butler's pantry and a walkout to a deck.

Handy luxuries include eight bathrooms – so all but one of the six bedrooms has an en suite – and heated floors in the sleeping, fitness and recreation areas in the more than 2,100-square-foot basement.

The Agent's Take: "It's east of Oriole Parkway, so it's a great location because you can walk to Yonge and St. Clair, hop on the streetcar and get on the Yonge subway line," Mr. Kutyan said.

"If anyone has kids at UCC, it's almost across from the school, which is a big attraction in that pocket."

Befitting of the affluent locale is an upscale design on a premium 40-by-166-foot lot. "Peter Higgins is a renowned architect in Toronto, so it has a very classic design," Mr. Kutyan said.

"And it's a good size home. If you're only on a 25- or 30-foot lot in the area, the home is only going to be about 2,500 to 2,800 square feet."