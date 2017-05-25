51 Indian Grove (rear unit), Toronto

ASKING PRICE: $2,980,000

TAXES: $5,790.79 (2016)

LOT SIZE: Irregular

AGENT: Andrea Morrison (Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.)

The Back Story

Neil Spiegel was walking along one of High Park’s leafy streets when he caught a glimpse of the red brick coach house tucked in behind a grand old dwelling at 51 Indian Grove. The property developer was scouting for a new project and the coach house looked intriguing.

He knocked on the door, he says, and found out that the main house and the coach house were both rental properties. The coach house, which was built around 1904, had been legally established as a residence in 1989.

The exterior was remarkable, Mr. Spiegel recalls, but the interior was gloomy and didn’t take advantage of the building’s position, nestled into a ravine. “It was being under-utilized.”

The second floor features a side door leading outside and an opening to a balcony in the trees. Neil Spiegel’s first priority when he purchased the home was to connect it to the outdoors.

Some negotiating took place and Mr. Spiegel struck a deal with the owner to have the coach house and its lot severed into a separate property. “He can see potential in old buildings,” says Ann Shin, who co-owns the house.

The two were drawn to the dwelling’s secluded setting and unique characteristics. Not only is it tucked behind another house, it’s surrounded by trees.

“There are no other comparables,” Mr. Spiegel says. “It’s a three-storey coach house in a forest. It feels like you’re stepping into a hideaway.”

The irregular lot includes a 10-by-196.71-foot strip from the street to the rear so that the owners have access to the coach house, a carport and parking for three vehicles. At the back, the lot measures 65-by-67.22 feet.

The garden can be accessed through a door in the dining room. The owners were attracted to the home’s secluded setting near a ravine.

Inside, the dwelling seemed dark and boxed-in, Mr. Spiegel says, with little connection to nature.

The main living room on the lower floor housed a pool table. A makeshift washroom on that floor contained a urinal and little else. It appeared that the full-sized doors that would have allowed the horses to go in and out had been bricked in to create small windows.

“It was a cute little man cave,” says Mr. Spiegel.

Mr. Spiegel and Ms. Shin purchased the 3,000-square-foot coach house and began the transformation.

A bedroom on the second floor.

The House Today

Mr. Spiegel’s first priority was to open up the space to the outdoors. The south-facing living room now has 10-foot-high doors, which can be folded aside to create the feeling that the outdoor terrace is an extension of the living room. Because the inside and the outside are on the same grade, the transition appears seemless.

Outside, the only sound is birdsong. “When you open these doors, it’s like you’re outside. It’s very idyllic back there,” says Mr. Spiegel of the small woodlands. “The city is away.”

Two types of remote-controlled screens – one for keeping insects out and the other for watching films – descend from the ceiling when needed.

The wood-burning fireplace is air-tight so that it provides warmth and coziness in winter.

An original yellow brick wall separates the living room from a large kitchen and dining room with a wall of glass facing the ravine and a door opening to the garden.

An island covered in marble runs through the middle of the kitchen.

In the kitchen, Mr. Spiegel chose cabinets finished in a durable flat black. Another wall of floor-to-ceiling cabinets is finished in a high gloss white.

There’s a large island wrapped in marble with waterfall ends. Appliances include wall ovens, an induction cooktop and two dishwashers.

“This was Neil’s idea and I though it was a bit excessive at the time,” says Ms. Shin of the two dishwashers. “I ended up eating my words.”

Having the two works out very well when guests are over for dinner parties, she says.



The main floor has oiled white oak floors with in-floor heating. The hardware in the kitchen is brass that will develop a patina over time, Mr. Spiegel says.

Throughout the house, the walls were gutted, insulated and water-proofed.



An open, metal staircase leads to the second floor. The staircase had been black, Mr. Spiegel says, but he had the metal electroplated in a Nordic-influenced white finish.

The metal staircase was electroplated in a white finish to match the Nordic design of the home.

On the second floor, a large family room has a brick wall on one side and large windows on the other. There’s also a side door to the exterior, and an opening to a balcony in the trees.

“There are a lot of little balconies,” says Mr. Spiegel of the three affixed to the upper levels.

The second-floor family room.

On the exterior, the eavestroughs, flashings and fascia are made of copper.

The second level also has two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom between them.

The third floor has a large master suite, as well as a fourth bedroom, a bathroom and a laundry room.

Outside the house is surrounded by trees and stone-walled terraced gardens.

The master suite has a private balcony with a view of the ravine.

The Best Feature

The master suite provides a haven in the treetops. The large bedroom has a folding door which opens to a private balcony.

“It’s great to do yoga here,” says Ms. Shin of the view. “It’s far away from the other houses.”

The window in the ensuite bathroom looks out into the trees.

The ensuite bathroom has a wall of blue marble which had to be lifted in by crane. A walk-in steam shower has a window looking into the trees.

“I love all of this forest,” says Mr. Spiegel.