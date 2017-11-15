House hunter makes eager bid for Summerhill home

53 WALKER AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1,950,000

SELLING PRICE $2.4-million

TAXES $8,977 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd

The Action: Agent Elli Davis scheduled one week in September to admit buyers into this staged, three-storey house, but one of the first two visitors was so eager that they made a $2.4-million bid before the date set aside for presentation of offers.

"There are not a lot of homes for sale in the Summerhill pocket, so it was very well received and clearly under market value, so the buyer was very smart to put forth an excellent offer – which was accepted," Ms. Davis said.

What They Got: Between Yonge Street and Avenue Road, this over-a-century-old house contains large principal rooms with practical conveniences, such as a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and an open dining area with a walkout to a south-facing deck.

Two out of the four bathrooms are allocated to the top two floors, along with four bedrooms with bamboo floors. A tandem office is located off the master bedroom.

Large items can be stored in the unfinished basement and two cars parked off a lane behind the 26-by-124-foot lot.

The Agent's Take: "On Walker Avenue, you'll find a lot of semi-detached and newer construction homes, so this was a little unique in that it was one of the original detached, three-storey homes," Ms. Davis said.

"[Plus] it did have some nice original features, like mouldings and stained glass. "