16 YONGE ST., No. 3609, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $748,800

SELLING PRICE $921,000

TAXES $3,570 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Kimmé Myles, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: The Pinnacle Centre is home to hundreds of suites, but few two-bedroom-plus-den units were posted for sale in April. Pre-emptive offers were discouraged by the seller of this corner suite, which in the end received eight bids.

“We had a [comparable] sale in the sister building, 12 Yonge, that was a bit of a larger unit that sold in the $800,000s, so we priced this accordingly,” agent Kimmé Myles said. “We were quite surprised by how high it went and it set a new precedent for the building. It was the highest sale in the building for this size unit.”

What They Got: On the upper potion of an more-than-decade-old high-rise, this 1,066-square-foot unit bears nine-foot ceilings and full-height windows in the bedrooms and central living and dining areas. The latter also has access to a balcony facing east and south.

Set further back by the foyer is open den and kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as laundry facilities and one of two full bathrooms.

The unit includes parking. Monthly fees of $667 cover utilities, 24-hour concierge and use of a pool, tennis courts and running track.

The Agent’s Take: “You can walk everything and it’s superclose to the Rogers Centre and ACC, so it’s a great location if you want to be in the centre of the action, yet have the gorgeous lake view,” Ms. Myles states. “It’s one of the larger units in the building, plus it was a two-bedroom plus one, but it could be a three-bedroom.”

Report Typo/Error