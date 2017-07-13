212 RONAN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $1.198-million

SELLING PRICE $1.198-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $850,000 (2015); $322,000 (2000); $255,000 (1994)

TAXES $4,790 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

LISTING AGENT Belinda Lelli, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: In June, this semi-detached near the Rosedale Golf Club was priced at $1.098-million, which was a tempting number especially in light of the $2-million to $3-million required for detached homes nearby. Two bids crumbled during negotiations, so it was relisted for $1.198-million with a better outcome.

“There were more semis than usual on the market compared [with] last year, and they were lasting on the market for a longer time,” agent Belinda Lelli says.

“The sale reflects the new market in real estate, wherein the sellers list for what they actually want to accept, and the buyers can take more time to decide without there being the added pressure of an offer night.”

What They Got: The previous two owners of this 1,323-square-foot residence improved its form and function, from updated roofing and mechanics to a remodelled kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The layout suits modern tastes with open living and dining areas and a rear family room with a gas fireplace and access to a new pergola-covered deck and landscaped gardens on the 17-by-100-foot lot.

The second floor is split up for three bedrooms, while a majority of the 534-square-foot basement is a recreation space.

The Agent’s Take: “This beautifully renovated, three-bedroom and three-bathroom, semi-detached [home] is located in the highly coveted Lawrence Park North,” Ms. Lelli says.

“This entry-level home was an ideal alternative for a number of prospective buyers, whether a young family seeking the ease of access to top schools or empty nesters who appreciated the short walking distances to important Yonge Street amenities.”

