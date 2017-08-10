Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

153 MILVERTON BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $788,000

SELLING PRICE $840,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $540,000 (2009); $367,000 (2006); $202,000 (1998)

TAXES $3,206 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: There were a number of listings available earlier this summer for homes around the Danforth, but few were in the price bracket of this semi-detached house. It received 20 requests for tours and an $840,000 offer.

“There was another one that was down the street that was a brand-new renovation, but it was priced quite a bit higher, so the price point of this was very attractive to a lot of first-time buyers,” agent Elli Davis says.

“Anything under $1-milion in a nice area in Toronto is certainly in demand, even now.”

What They Got: Few details reveal the age of this two-storey house built circa 1920 as it now bears open living and dining areas and a rear eat-in kitchen. The latter was updated about a decade ago with custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and a door to a south-facing deck and backyard.

The are three bedrooms on the second floor and a single bathroom. There’s another bathroom in the lower-level recreation room.

Parking is available on a mutual driveway on the 18-by-115-foot grounds.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a good starter home,” Ms. Davis notes. “It showed very well and appealed to younger professionals who loved the Danforth Village area.”

 

 

