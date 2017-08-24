LISTING 229 Lytton Blvd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $3.38-million

SELLING PRICE $3.18-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,804,762 (2010)

TAXES $12,526 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: In uptown Toronto this spring, the average detached home fetched about $2.7-million, so buyers recognized the value in paying more for this custom, three-storey townhouse on a 23-by-103-foot lot across from Lytton Park. One of the first few visitors negotiated a $3.18-million deal, $200,000 under asking.

“Lytton Park is certainly one of the prominent areas in Toronto and there’s always a lack of inventory,” agent Jerry Hammond said. “In fact, this was the only townhome in the central core that was available, so the product [was] an anomaly.”

What They Got: Built about six years ago at the end of a row of eight townhouses, this three-bedroom unit has a rear garage and a rooftop deck above. There’s a fireplace, sound and sprinkler systems.

A double-height conservatory has stairs to the outdoor space. The living and dining area with a gas fireplace and a master suite are one level up. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet and seven-piece bathroom, the largest of four in the house.

There’s also a second-floor library, a lower-level gym and a theatre with a built-in bar.

The Agent’s Take: “It was exquisite in terms of the taste; the layout and furniture that was chosen,” Mr. Hammond said.

“[The conservatory] is a unique feature. It allows a lot of sunlight to come in because it [is] south-backing, and it’s two storeys, so it opens to the second floor.… That, to me, was a phenomenal design concept.”

The house’s outdoor assets are also unlike those of average townhomes. “We’re across the street from a park; it’s 4,000 square feet with a rooftop terrace and elevator, and it [is] a corner suite right at the very end, so we [have] a private laneway with a barbecue and area for storage,” Mr. Hammond said. “[Plus] a full, double-car garage, 20-feet wide.”

