Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
229 Lytton Blvd., Toronto.
229 Lytton Blvd., Toronto.

done deals

Luxury Lytton Park townhouse sells quickly in spring market Add to ...

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

LISTING 229 Lytton Blvd., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $3.38-million

SELLING PRICE $3.18-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1,804,762 (2010)

TAXES $12,526 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Eight

LISTING AGENT Jerry Hammond, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: In uptown Toronto this spring, the average detached home fetched about $2.7-million, so buyers recognized the value in paying more for this custom, three-storey townhouse on a 23-by-103-foot lot across from Lytton Park. One of the first few visitors negotiated a $3.18-million deal, $200,000 under asking.

“Lytton Park is certainly one of the prominent areas in Toronto and there’s always a lack of inventory,” agent Jerry Hammond said. “In fact, this was the only townhome in the central core that was available, so the product [was] an anomaly.”

What They Got: Built about six years ago at the end of a row of eight townhouses, this three-bedroom unit has a rear garage and a rooftop deck above. There’s a fireplace, sound and sprinkler systems.

A double-height conservatory has stairs to the outdoor space. The living and dining area with a gas fireplace and a master suite are one level up. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet and seven-piece bathroom, the largest of four in the house.

There’s also a second-floor library, a lower-level gym and a theatre with a built-in bar.

The Agent’s Take: “It was exquisite in terms of the taste; the layout and furniture that was chosen,” Mr. Hammond said.

“[The conservatory] is a unique feature. It allows a lot of sunlight to come in because it [is] south-backing, and it’s two storeys, so it opens to the second floor.… That, to me, was a phenomenal design concept.”

The house’s outdoor assets are also unlike those of average townhomes. “We’re across the street from a park; it’s 4,000 square feet with a rooftop terrace and elevator, and it [is] a corner suite right at the very end, so we [have] a private laneway with a barbecue and area for storage,” Mr. Hammond said. “[Plus] a full, double-car garage, 20-feet wide.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Done Deals: This luxury townhouse sold for more than three million dollars (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail