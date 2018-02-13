Luxury Toronto home finds buyer in ‘price-sensitive’ market

180 JOICEY BLVD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $2,749,000

SELLING PRICE: $2,712,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $2,240,000 (2015); $1,051,000 (2013)

TAXES: $12,622 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Three

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT: André Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: About a month prior to Christmas, this upscale residence on a 30-foot lot near the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club was often overlooked amid stiff competition from other properties with premium lots and locations. So in the new year, it was relisted at $2.712-million, which fell within the budget of buyers who had shopped the area for more than a year.

"[The first time it was listed], it wasn't on their radar, so it's a testament to how price sensitive the market is," agent André Kutyan said.

"If a house is five per cent higher than what market value is, buyers won't even look at it."

What They Got: This roughly 2,760-square-foot house was completed about two years ago with designer finishes and numerous creature comforts, such as a dressing room in the master suite and heated floors in the basement.

There are four bedrooms, formal and casual dining spaces and family rooms on the main and lower levels with access to an outside deck and patio.

The Agent's Take: "It's very close to Avenue Road, so it's walking distance to great retailers, like Bruno's [Fine Foods] and Shoppers Drug Mart, and restaurants, which is a big draw," Mr. Kutyan said.

"[In addition], it's a custom home with a quality of construction that is above average for the area, and it has a lot of bells and whistles some new homes might not have, like a Crestron automation system."

"Most of the lots in the area are 110 or 115 feet in depth and this was 147 feet, so it's got a really big yard, and also the home is longer than most would be," Mr. Kutyan said.

"The other thing is it has a two-car garage. Most homes on a 30-foot lot will only have single-car garage."