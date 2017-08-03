THE LISTING 33 Edgecombe Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1.295-million

SELLING PRICE $1.8616-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $1.218-million (2013); $545,000 (2003); $425,100 (1999)

TAXES $6,357 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Within a few hundred metres from Havergal College, this 1,720-square-foot residence on a 30-by-124-foot lot had more than 70 visitors over the course of one week and nearly the same numbers at the open house. But the crowds hardly disappeared as 17 stayed to bid on offer night in late June.

“The big draw for the neighbourhood is the public school – John Ross Robertson Junior Public School – it’s always one of the top ranked in Toronto,” agent Andre Kutyan says. “And the [sale’s] timing was excellent because it was a week before school was let out, so we thought people would want to get into the home before the school year starts.”

What They Got: The previous two owners ordered additions and renovations for this three-bedroom home built in the 1940s. Extensive work went into a custom kitchen with Caesarstone counters and stainless-steel appliances and a 755-square-foot basement revamped with recreation, sleeping and laundry facilities.

A sunken family room addition with a skylight and access to the deck complements the formal living and dining areas. The former also has a wood-burning fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “There are three really nice streets in that pocket: Otter Crescent, Edgecombe Avenue and Kimbark Boulevard – it’s like country living in the city,” Mr. Kutyan says. “Homes rarely come up on those three streets.”

Far fewer bear the interior improvements that this home does. “Typically, with these homes, they don’t have a family room and it’ll just have a small galley kitchen, but this home with the addition makes a big difference,” Mr. Kutyan adds.

“My clients did a lot of renovations, including redoing the entire basement and all three bathrooms.”

