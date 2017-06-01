65 SCADDING AVE., Ph. 12, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $449,000

SELLING PRICE $570,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $139,000 (1997)

TAXES $2,545 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Three

LISTING AGENT Alina Kholodov, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Early this spring, the sellers of this two-bedroom penthouse wanted to wait one week before striking any deals, but shoppers eager to move into the roughly 30-year-old mid-rise had different plans.

“We had to move the offer date because we had so many agents wanting to put in an offer,” says agent Alina Kholodov, who reviewed five proposals.

“[Units there] didn’t normally come out too often, but with this market we’re seeing right now, people are starting to realize it might be a good time to sell. There have been two or three units that have come up in that building since then.”

What They Got: On the south side of St. Lawrence on the Park, this 872-square-foot suite is flooded with sunlight through floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom and open living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace.

Finishes are classic with hardwood floors throughout and granite and stainless-steel appointments in the U-shaped kitchen.

Bathing and laundry rooms fill out the interior. A locker and parking are also provided. Monthly fees of $592 cover water, concierge, party and fitness rooms and an indoor pool.

The Agent’s Take: “People are learning to appreciate a building like 65 Scadding. It’s an older building, but it does have larger floor plans and the quality of the build tends to be very good,” Ms. Kholodov notes.

“And south-facing units in this building in particular are doing extremely well because they’re more or less left with unobstructed views.”

