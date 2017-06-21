6 Kings Inn Trail, Markham, Ont.

ASKING PRICE

$1,388,000

SELLING PRICE

$1.79-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$285,000 (1988)

TAXES

$5,737 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Two

LISTING AGENT

Asher Horowitz, Realty Toronto Inc.

The Action: In April, a pair of properties lured buyers to a quiet street north of Bayview Golf and Country Club. One of them – this more-than-40-year-old house – was assessed for about $1.8-million, but deliberately priced under $1.4-million. “The pattern had been at the time that most homes are listed well below their actual market value to promote a multiple-offer scenario and most are successful,” agent Asher Horowitz says. “We received five offers on the prescribed offer date.”

What They Got: Capitalizing on land dimensions spanning 60 by 125 feet, this traditional, two-storey house features a more-than-3,000-square-foot plan with an attached double garage.

Ideal areas for daytime affairs include an eat-in kitchen, combined living and dining space and a family room with a fireplace and sliding patio doors. For more casual activities, there is a lower-level recreation room and office.

To retire for the night, there are four bedrooms upstairs, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This enclave boasts wider lots – 60 feet [wide] – and surrounds a private golf course,” Mr. Horowitz adds. “The subdivision, originally built in the early 1970s, is now a mature established community with great schools, easy highway access and amenities nearby.”

