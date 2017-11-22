Mimico condo with customized kitchen draws multiple offers

LISTING 2200 Lake Shore Blvd., No. 2805, Toronto

ASKING PRICE $399,900

SELLING PRICE $400,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $307,000 (2016); $229,070 (2015)

TAXES $1,593 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT Linda Velli, Pope Real Estate Ltd.

The action: This spotless one-bedroom suite at Westlake – right across from Humber Bay Park – was inundated with visitors within a few days, so it easily collected multiple offers on its presentation date in late August.

What they got: Similar to most units in the second phase of a multitower complex with retailers at its base, this 519-square-foot suite has an open entertaining area with nine-foot ceilings and sliding balcony doors.

Although the high-rise was only completed a few years ago, the sellers customized the kitchen with undermount lighting, an island and stainless-steel appliances.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A bathroom and stacked laundry machines fill out the unit. A locker and parking provide storage. Monthly fees of $360 pays for water, heating, concierge and upkeep of a pool, theatre and rooftop terrace with a putting green.

The agent's take: "It's a newer building and it's really popular with younger professionals because everything is there. There's a Metro downstairs, Shoppers Drug Mart and a liquor store across the way," agent Linda Velli said.

"And it looked brand new and that's different from a lot of units, which are rentals and this was owner-occupied."