LISTING 2077 Proverbs Dr., Mississauga

ASKING PRICE $999,000

SELLING PRICE $999,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $596,000 (2011)

TAXES $5,010 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENTS Philip Griffiths and Jane Fedosiewich, Majestic Properties (Canada) Inc.

The Action: In a low-rise community between Sherway Gardens and Dixie Outlet Mall, curious neighbours and serious buyers alike had a two-day window to slip into this detached bungalow in early June. One visitor unafraid of having to do some minor renovations locked in a deal at the asking price, just under $1-million.

“There were some other listings [nearby] – maybe two to three – but they were well over the million-dollar mark,” agent Philip Griffiths said.

“The buyers were probably thinking at the time, if they could pay full price, ‘That’s great’ – because everything else was going over asking.”

What They Got: This three-bedroom home was built in the 1960s with an attached double garage.

Inside, the main-floor layout consists of the standard kitchen, living and dining areas. The lower-level recreation area is equipped with a wet bar, gas fireplace, one of three bathrooms and a guest room.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a lovely little pocket. [Locals] all walk around the area and everybody knows everybody, so it’s a nice family-oriented neighbourhood,” Mr. Griffiths said.

“It’s well-established with lots of bungalows, backsplits and sidesplits; it’s all uniform there. People seem [committed] to keeping the integrity of the house and curb appeal.”

“Bungalows are very desirable,” Mr. Griffith said.

“[Plus] it had a couple walkouts – one in the kitchen to the side yard and another side door with a walkout to the backyard – so, it was easily accessible for barbecuing and entertaining.”

Report Typo/Error