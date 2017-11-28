Modern home off laneway a Brockton Village rarity

284 BROCK AVE., No. 23, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $869,000

SELLING PRICE $865,000

TAXES $3,842 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 13

LISTING AGENTS Paul Johnston and Matt Manuel, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The Action: For buyers open to living in a modern property off a laneway, this three-storey townhouse at the Azul building was the among the only options in Brockton Village late October.

"There are only about 10 townhomes in that project, so at best, once a year something will come up," agent Paul Johnston said. "It's a neat house because it's a townhome that isn't over $1-million, which is a bit rare."

What They Got: Behind a mid-rise on Dundas Street is a small collection of townhomes, such as this corner unit with a front patio off the living and dining area and a rooftop terrace with a kitchenette added by the sellers.

On the top two floors are a den and two bedrooms, including a third-floor master with a walk-in closet and one of two bathrooms.

The unit comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances and parking. Monthly fees of $639 for water and maintenance of a party room.

The Agent's Take: "This was also a corner home, so it had the advantage of side windows and a rooftop terrace with really great views," Mr. Johnston said.

"[Plus] all the light fixtures in the house are part of a line the sellers designed … and people also liked that the owners put up a wet bar on the terrace."