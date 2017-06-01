60 HILTZ AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $869,000

SELLING PRICE $969,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $181,500 (1998)

TAXES $3,405 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENTS Cameron Weir, Scott Hanton and Maryam Zakeri, Keller Williams Advantage Realty

The Action: Based on the hectic nature of the early spring market, the listing agents for this detached house near Greenwood Park anticipated there would be multiple offers.

This proved to be true, with the top bid on offer night coming in $100,000 over the asking price.

“It was the beginning of the year, so there was very low inventory,” agent Maryam Zakeri states.

“It was a really good, family-oriented location close to parks, transportation and good schools.”

What They Got: This 1 1/2-storey residence sits on a 34-by-78-foot lot that allows for 1,329 square feet of living space, a right-of-way driveway and a private backyard with a vegetable garden.

The interior footprint is formal with a designated living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen. A corner of the 650-square-foot basement is finished as a recreation room.

Utilitarian features include a four-piece bathroom amidst the three bedrooms upstairs, new roof and boiler.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a detached home with three bedrooms, so it has a lot of potential for improvement,” Ms. Zakeri says.

“The house was not bigger itself, but it was a very wide lot. This is 34 feet, most are 20 to 25 [feet],” she adds.

