New Markham home rings up $3.25-million

217 CHURCH ST., MARKHAM, ONT.

ASKING PRICE: $3,488,000

SELLING PRICE: $3,250,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $1,298,000 (2016)

TAXES: not yet assessed

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 43

LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The Action: This custom infill home on a 0.42-acre lot drew nearly three dozen visitors this November, including many health-care professionals working at Markham Stouffville Hospital nearby. With few alternatives in the vicinity – especially as new as this one – it snagged two offers.

"It was a unique property a little pricier than the rest of the neighbourhood … as that street has not had many infills in the past," agent Bill Thom said.

"[The calibre of design] is comparable to North York, where houses on a 50-foot lot sell for about $3.7-million, but this is 82-feet [wide] of similar quality, but it's a much bigger home and it has a four-car garage."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: An old bungalow was recently replaced by this 5,200-square-foot house with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and grand principle rooms with 10-foot coffered ceilings.

Finishes and features are all high-end, from gas fireplaces in the living and family rooms to a butler's pantry and glass-enclosed cellar in the eat-in kitchen.

Sleeping quarters are largely allocated to the second floor, including one bedroom with a six-piece bathroom, walk-in closet and balcony. A sixth bedroom is tucked off a lower-level recreation area with a fireplace, wet bar and access to the south-facing yard and gazebo.

Though there is new built-in parking, the original detached double garage remains.

The Agent's Take: "Because of the frontage, it has a gated entrance with pillars and a U-shaped driveway, which you won't get if you have a 50 or 60-foot lot," Mr. Thom said. "Plus, a four-car garage is not normal anywhere."