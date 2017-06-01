THE PROJECT Art on Main, Milton

BUILDER/DEVELOPER Fernbrook Homes

SIZE 554 to 1,604 square feet

PRICE $351,500 to $952,000

CONTACT To register, phone 905-636-9994 or visit artonmaincondos.com

The Milton Centre for the Arts is well known in the community, an hour west of Toronto, for its live productions and visual exhibitions.

Last weekend, developer Fernbrook Homes rented space in the centre for its own display: floor plans of luxury suites curated for a new development right next door.

The preview sales event showcased a new 12-storey condominium composed of nearly 230 suites and street-level retailers. There’ll also be a 24-hour concierge, a private pet spa and guest suite, and a list of recreational facilities.

“There’s really nothing like this in Milton. This is a five-star, high-service building and it’s a boutique building, not a tall tower with a ton of units, so there’s going to be a great community feel here,” says Sharon Florian, vice-resident of sales for Fernbrook Homes.

“There are some condo options there that are a little bit older, but they have very few amenities, and they don’t have the services this one has, so that’s where we stand out. As far as any new condo projects, there aren’t any either.”

A fitness centre, outdoor pool and hot tub will be created in the mid-rise, called Art on Main, in addition to a seventh-floor party room with a chef’s kitchen and adjacent library/lounge that could be separated or combined.

“Both of these [spaces] will spill out onto an expansive outdoor, rooftop terrace, and on this terrace, we have a gas fireplace, two outdoor kitchens with a barbecue, sink, fridge and seating areas,” Ms. Florian states.

“And we have a freestanding barbecue for those that just want to come down to cook something quickly and go back up to their suite.”

Even more convenient are major restaurants and retailers just steps from the site, which is also bookended by the Milton Leisure Centre and Milton Centre for the Arts at the southeastern corner of Main Street and Thompson Road.

“The art centre beside us is bustling. Whenever I’ve been there, there’s always something going on, whether it be a local play, orchestra or people renting rooms for various events,” Ms. Florian says.

“The nearby high school has a lot of students who go there and run programs out of the space, so it’s a very well used facility both for daytime and night programs of all different types.”

Larger attractions within a 10-minute drive include the Toronto Premium Outlets, Glen Eden ski resort and future Wilfrid Laurier University campus. Plus, a GO station is easily accessible on foot and Highways 401 and 407 by car.

“Whether you live, work and play in Milton, it’s beautifully located, or if someone you live with may need to commute outside Milton, it’s also an excellent location,” Ms. Florian notes.

Keeping in line with project’s urban attractions, Architecture Unfolded designed its glass, precast and stone façade and its one- to three-bedroom plans.

“It is a contemporary building, but I don’t think it’s too modern to fit into the small-town feel,” Ms. Florian states. “[In the suites] we tried not to have wasted space and kept it very square and very usable, so they’re very practical layouts.”

Appointments will encompass stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, porcelain backsplashes and laminate floors. “A lot of things you’d normally pay to upgrade are coming as standard,” Ms. Florian adds.

Once occupancy begins February, 2020, monthly fees will be 54 cents a square foot. Units come with parking and a locker is currently complementary.

Report Typo/Error