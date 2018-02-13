Nine bids for Bloor West fixer-upper

135 EVANS AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $899,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,104,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $265,000 (1988)

TAXES: $5,847 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Six

LISTING AGENTS: Tanya Sidorova and Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc.

The Action: Many of the original 1-1/2-storey homes in Bloor West Village have already been updated, topped up or renovated, so builders and renovators zeroed in on this nearly century-old residence near Runnymede Junior and Senior Public School and the Jane subway station. The seller tallied nine bids and took the best one at $1.104-million in late November.

"There were other listings out at the time, but nothing was as unique as this property," agent Michael Inwood said.

"The frontage was large – the lot size is 28 by 109 feet – and the home had loads of potential as well."

What They Got: This four-bedroom house has a formal layout with separate living, family and dining rooms, as well as an eat-in kitchen with access to the deck, backyard and parking off the laneway.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a private bathroom and the one next to it a walk-in closet.

The basement was unfinished with a side exit.

The Agent's Take: "The house essentially had a huge footprint in that there is no driveway and the house itself takes up most of the frontage," Mr. Inwood said.

"A regular home in Bloor West Village has a frontage of 25-feet or under."