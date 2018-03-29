North Toronto house snapped up quickly in slow January market

36 BLYTHWOOD RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,735,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,805,000

TAXES: $6,368 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Eight

LISTING AGENT: Andrea Stark, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The Action: Some North Toronto properties sat on the market for much January, but this 2,669-square-foot residence with a detached garage on a 30-by-117-foot lot moved quickly with three registered offers.

"It's very hard now to price things because you don't know how many buyers are out there or if people are sitting back and waiting because of the mortgage rule [changes]," agent Andrea Stark said.

"You have to be careful not to underprice or price it too high to keep people away."

What They Got: This three-bedroom residence was built in 1936, but hardwood floors were recently installed, three bathrooms were renovated and a family room was created with a walkout to the patio.

Some separation is still provided between the living and dining area and galley kitchen. The former features a gas fireplace and the latter stainless steel appliances and Caesarstone counters.

A guest room in the basement is similar in size to the master bedroom upstairs, which contains his-and-her closets and an ensuite bathroom.

The Agent's Take: "This house is in an awesome location, really walkable to Yonge Street, great shops, restaurants, subway and park systems … and amazing schools," Ms. Stark said.

"And the house is in really top shape."