Oakville bungalow sale benefits from greenery bonus

137 MORRISON RD., OAKVILLE, ONT.

ASKING PRICE: $2,869,000

SELLING PRICE: $2,750,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $1,765,000 (2013)

TAXES: $17,029 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Four

LISTING AGENT: Maryann Kenfelja, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: House hunters looking for a property near Oakville's waterfront last October could choose from several options, among them this Nantucket-style, raised bungalow. The house, right across from Lawson Park and about 600 metres from Lake Ontario, captivated several buyers with offers in hand.

"In this market, [a multiple-bid scenario] was not necessarily expected as things have shifted," agent Maryann Kenfelja said.

"But in my experience with bungalows big and small, they go quickly because there are so few of them, especially when they're renovated to this calibre and they have all the bells and whistles."

What They Got: This roughly 45-year-old bungalow was built on a sprawling 100-by-151-foot lot, so it offers a double garage facing the street and a secluded in-ground, salt water pool around the back.

The 2,500-square-foot interior is upscale with 10-foot coffered ceilings above the living room and gas fireplaces in the family room and kitchen. The latter also has access to a stone deck.

There are two bedrooms with walk-in closets, one of which also has heated floors in the ensuite bathroom, which is the largest of five bathrooms in the house.

There are another two bedrooms in the basement, along with a sauna, gym, recreation space with a fireplace and two games rooms, including one with a wet bar.

The Agent's Take: "It's in close proximity to the lake shore and walking distance to the downtown," Mr. Kenfelja said.

"The homes all have pools or gardens, but … this one doesn't have houses behind it – just greenery."