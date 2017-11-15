October bidding war for Beaconsfield townhouse

83A BEACONSFIELD AVE., TORONTO
ASKING PRICE $1,295,000
SELLING PRICE $1.4-million
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $780,000 (2012); $401,200 (2003); $236,500 (1997)
TAXES $4,942 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET Six
LISTING AGENT Cailey Heaps Estrin and Brenna Whyte, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team
The Action: Agent Brenna Whyte has sold countless properties, so she found the process no different listing her own 2-1/2-storey townhouse north of the Drake Hotel. She staged it and hosted about 80 buyers, among other preparations, and ultimately sparked a bidding war by the offer date mid-October.
"Typically, things sell over asking and Beaconsfield in particular is one of the more highly sough-after streets in the neighbourhood," Ms. Whyte said.
"The area also has a strong sense of community; there's even a travelling dinner the neighbours partake in every year."
What They Got: This two-bedroom house was built in 1984, so Ms. Whyte refreshed its appearance with landscaping of the 20-by-67-foot lot, updated windows and a basement finished with laundry facilities and access to the garage.
The interior is open concept with a dining space overlooking a sunken entertaining area with hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and access to a fenced-in backyard.
The second-floor office also features a fireplace and cathedral ceilings that is open to a third-floor master with one of three bathrooms, a walk-in closet and a deck with an outdoor shower.
The Agent's Take: "It's a pretty typical size for a townhouse in the area, but it's a wider lot than average with just over 20 feet," said Ms. Whyte, who notes most frontages are 15 to 18 feet. "[Plus] it's an end unit, so it has an extra wall of windows, so you never really have to turn on any lights during the day – it's so bright.
"What is rare about the house is a built-in garage with a driveway in the front," Ms. Whyte said.
"And I haven't seen an outdoor shower before in a city house – I've seen them in country places – but the way it's positioned on the roof, you can get quite a bit of privacy. It's great in the summertime."
