46 CHAMBERLAIN AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,900

SELLING PRICE $967,000

TAXES $2,724 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Anthony Coretti, Royal LePage Supreme Realty

The Action: Without neighbours to compete against, sellers of this detached house had the undivided attention of shoppers targeting the area around Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street mid-March. Although some visitors were spooked by the number of bidding parties, a handful named their price.

“The timing was great, everybody was lining up with offers,” agent Anthony Coretti says. “Sometimes, you have one or two strong offers, but these were all strong offers.”

What They Got: It has been decades since renovations were done in this this 1 1/2-storey home, built circa 1930, but it still functions with two self-contained spaces with separate walkouts to the mutual driveway, double garage and 27-by-125-foot grounds.

The basement suite and the two-storey unit above both have a kitchen, bathroom and entertaining area. The upper level unit also has a main floor dining area and two upper bedrooms with hardwood floors.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a solid, older home, ideal for a top-up … and it has a nice backyard and a garage. So it was a good property for being in the middle of the city,” Mr. Coretti explains.

“[Plus] the LRT is going across Eglinton, which will be opening in 2020 or 2021, depending on delays. So in this particular area, about two or three years ago, there was a jump in people just snatching up these properties.”

