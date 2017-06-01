10 LAIDLAW ST., No. 724

ASKING PRICE $449,900

SELLING PRICE $544,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $342,900 (2011); $285,000 (2008); $222,913 (2007)

TAXES $2,305 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: In mid-March, the King Towns complex had no vacancies save for this stacked two-bedroom townhouse. The rarity allowed it to stand out and helped bring in seven serious offers, pushing the sale price into the mid-$500,000s.

What They Got: What appears to be traditional townhouses are actually stacked units of various configurations. This roughly 700-square-foot suite is all on one level with windows on the northern and southern ends, as well as a Juliet balcony off the living room and larger outdoor space accessible from a secondary bedroom.

There is hardwood flooring and stainless-steel kitchen appliances. The master suite has a walk-in closet.

Underground parking comes with the unit. Monthly fees of $273 cover water and grounds mainteance.

The Agent’s Take: “Townhouse condominiums are very similar to loft conversions in that they’re so limited [in numbers] and rarely offered,” agent Christopher Bibby says. “[Here], you’re in-between four great neighbourhoods … and the maintenance fees are very low.”

Alterations to this unit also gave it some panache. “My clients originally had a two-bedroom plus den [plan], which they converted to two bedrooms, so it was a really unique one-off layout. And they had also done other renovations to the place,” Mr. Bibby states.

Report Typo/Error