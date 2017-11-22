‘One-of-a-kind’ Cabbagetown duplex sells after 45 days on market

LISTING 24 Earl St., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1,699,500

SELLING PRICE $1,594,125

TAXES $6,942 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 45

LISTING AGENT Michael O'Brien and Michael Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The action: The sense of urgency among buyers waned around the time this three-storey townhouse was listed early this summer. Its first offer crumbled, but shortly after that, another bid firmed up in June.

"That's when the market slowed down … so it took 45 days, but it's truly a one-of-a-kind and unusual property," Michael O'Brien said. "This is a big legal duplex, so there were certainly no other sales like it."

What they got: This over century-old Victorian on a 19-by-132-foot lot contains 2,625 square feet of living space divided between a pair of two-level apartments, plus a 971-square-foot basement and laneway parking.

The main unit features fireplaces in the study and living room. The latter also has a rear deck. Highlights in the kitchen include crown mouldings, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. For privacy, the rear portion of the second floor contains a bedroom and one of two bathrooms.

The suite above spans the second and third floors. The former encompasses two bedrooms, including one with a fireplace, and the latter a living and dining area with a second fireplace and a kitchen with a deck.

The agent's take: "Earl is a dead-end street, so it runs one way off Sherbourne and it's quiet with no traffic," Mr. O'Brien said. "It has fantastic big trees, so it feels like you're in the country a block from Sherbourne, it's a great location."

Buyers were also pleased by the amount of space offered in an urban setting. "It's a gorgeous row of houses there and a developer in the 1970s got most of them and turned them into duplexes," Mr. O'Brien said.

"And it's a very big lot with two-car parking, which is hard to find downtown."