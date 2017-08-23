77 HARBOUR SQUARE, NO. 908, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $699,000

SELLING PRICE $831,000

TAXES $4,465 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Six

LISTING AGENT Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The Action: This two-bedroom corner suite at Number One York Quay was one of four units available in late June. But it hosted an open house – a rare event in the building as listing agents must escort each guest up from the lobby – and that likely opened the door to more bidders on the offer date.

“[One] unit for sale is the same but more upgraded, and has been for sale for three months, so I didn’t think it would go very well [for us] because it’s an indicator of the history of the building,” said agent Linda Ing-Gilbert, who ultimately juggled 10 bids for the unit.

“Half of the people that brought offers did not see it with their agents. I probably had 60 people at the open house.”

What They Got: A nearly 30-year-old building on the waterfront is well known for accommodating large suites, such as this 1,154-square-foot unit with south- and west-facing windows and a balcony off a bedroom and principal room.

There are two bathrooms, including a master ensuite, laundry facilities, a locker and parking. Monthly fees of $1,011 cover utilities, cable and concierge, plus use of a gym and squash court.

The Agent’s Take: “It has stellar amenities, like a five-star basketball court, pool and restaurant on site, so you never have to leave that building for anything,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said.

“When you enter this unit, the thing that grabs you right away is the waterfront. You’re just looking at the lake the entire time, it’s mesmerizing. Then if you look west, you see the skyline with the CN Tower, it feels like it’s right in front of you.”

