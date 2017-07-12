14 Langton Ave., Toronto

ASKING PRICE $1.698-million

SELLING PRICE $1.680-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $385,000 (2002)

TAXES $5,779 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Patrice Gale, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Taking into consideration the slowdown in buyer activity in May, this detached house near Wanless Park was priced under $1.7-million and open to offers at any time.

“I believe builders were hesitating, trying to figure out what was going on after the provincial announcements,” agent Patrice Gale said, referring to housing measures recently unveiled. “We priced it exactly right for the market at that time. It’s very dangerous to overprice right now.”

What They Got: Original to its construction in 1937, this 1,320-square-foot house is set up with three bedrooms upstairs, separate living and dining rooms with hardwood floors and a lower-level recreation area.

Other essentials include a kitchen, one bathroom and access to a mutual driveway.

The Agent’s Take: “The property is only about 100 metres to one of the most coveted parks and it’s perfect for families because there are very few houses on the street, so you wouldn’t typically drive down it unless you lived there,” Ms. Gale said.

“And it’s a rare find in North Toronto to have a street where children are actually on the street playing.”

The highlight of this particular property is its 25-by-125-foot measurements. “It’s a very typical lot size and it’s a great lot for builders because there weren’t any tree issues and it’s a good size lot to put a substantial house on,” Ms. Gale said.

