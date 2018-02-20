Parents and pet owners zero in on Richmond Street townhouse

500 RICHMOND ST., W., NO. 124, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $849,900

SELLING PRICE: $830,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $495,000 (2012)

TAXES: $3,466 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Eight

LISTING AGENT: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The Action: This two-storey townhouse right off Richmond Street was a magnet for nearly 40 visitors in November, including many dog owners and couples with kids who covet ground-floor access.

"Those types of properties are in high demand because it's quite uncommon to have a ground-floor unit, especially so centrally located," agent Christopher Bibby.

"In 2017, only two units turned over on the ground level and only four units in the building sold altogether."

What They Got: Two-storey suites are common within a mid-rise complex, but a limited number also have street-level entrances and patios, such as this 1,100-square-foot model.

Interior finishes are classic with hardwood floors throughout and the layout is modern with open living and dining areas on the main floor and a den at the top of the second-floor landing to two bedrooms and updated bathroom.

The unit also comes with laundry facilities, a storage locker and parking. Monthly fees are $598.

The Agent's Take: "It felt like an urban townhome rather than a ground-floor unit in a condominium," Mr. Bibby said.

"It's now one of the most sought-after buildings in that neighbourhood."