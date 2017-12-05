Playter Estates home caught in summer slowdown

55 FULTON AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,495,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,405,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $150,000 (1993)

TAXES: $6,073 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 41

LISTING AGENTS: Michael O'Brien and Michael Grant, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: With a market slowdown late this summer and several nearby homes competing for buyers' attention, it took nearly six weeks to steer a good sized crowd through this semi-detached Edwardian in Playter Estates. In August, a committed buyer was finally found.

"It was pretty slow in July, so it was taking longer [to sell] than earlier in the spring," agent Michael O'Brien said. "And in fact, there were a couple [properties] quite close we were competing with."

What They Got: This 2-1/2-storey house built circa 1925 has had several updates, with with modern amenities such as heated floors in the kitchen, three bathrooms, the second-floor sunroom and in the one-bedroom basement suite.

The 32-by-88-foot grounds and two south-facing decks are accessible from the main and second levels. The ground-floor dining area and open living room has a wood stove. A gas fireplace warms the second-floor master bedroom.

The Agent's Take: "It was renovated and in good shape," Mr. O'Brien said.

"So it was a handsome home in a fantastic location, just a four-minute walk to Jackman [Avenue] school, which everyone wants to be near."

Buyers were also pleased with the extra space outside – large when compared to most neighbouring properties that are 16 to 18 feet wide on average.

"It has 32-foot frontage, which is really wide for that part of town, and it had a private driveway you could park at least three cars – maybe four or five," Mr. O'Brien said.