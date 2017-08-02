6 AWESOME AGAIN LANE, AURORA, ONT.

ASKING PRICE N/A

SELLING PRICE $5.8-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE N/A

TAXES Not available

DAYS ON THE MARKET Zero

LISTING AGENT Voula Argyropoulos, Hammond International Properties Ltd.

The Action: This spring, Rivera Fine Homes was crafting two high-end homes in a gated community surrounded by the Magna Golf Club. The nearly completed one on Adena Meadows Way was listed at $5.58-million, but when a buyer wanted something different, they struck a deal for this one being framed on a 1.1-acre lot on Awesome Again Lane.

“This is the only neighbourhood [in the area] that has this kind of gated community … [so] that’s what makes this so exclusive and so intriguing to so many people,” says agent Voula Argyropoulos, who sold both homes the same week for $5.8-million.

“There hasn’t been a lot of activity there and if there was any activity, it was off-market. So if you go onto TREB [Toronto Real Estate Board listings], you’ll see one or two sales in the last five years.”

What They Got: Set amid the fairways of an exclusive golf course is an elite community of just a couple of dozen homes in various stages of construction by different builders and individuals. Among them is this 8,216-square-foot house designed by Samantha Farjo with five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and several social quarters both indoors and out.

Imparting a sense of grandeur will be a four-car garage, a private elevator and 11-foot ceilings on the main floor, plus a two-storey great room with gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.

For work, there will be two offices, and for play, a dining room with a wine vault and a wine-tasting room in the more than 4,000-square-foot basement. The latter will also provide a spa, gym, theatre, recreation and games rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This builder is exceptional, they really go above and beyond as far as materials being used,” Ms. Argyropoulos says. “[For instance,] there are exterior covered porches, all in stone with fireplaces. There was a lot going on in both these homes.”

