Price cut ignites interest in Binbrook home

3187 REGIONAL ROAD 56, HAMILTON
ASKING PRICE: $509,900
SELLING PRICE: $493,500
PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES: $311,500 (2014); $290,000 (2013)
TAXES: $3,145 (2017)
DAYS ON THE MARKET: 25
LISTING AGENT: Michael St. Jean, St Jean Realty Inc.
The Action: Homes in Binbrook, a rural area in southeastern Hamilton, generally take at least a month to find a buyer. This freehold townhouse on a 33-by-84-foot lot found its new owner just before Labour Day after $10,000 was knocked off the initial list price of $509,900.
"There was no competition, so there was quite a bit of activity," agent Michael St Jean said. "We felt $499,900 was a better price strategically, we probably should have had it at that at the get-go."
What They Got: This six-year-old house provides more than 1,800 square feet of living space, including a loft area amid three bedrooms upstairs, plus a lower-level recreation space.
A formal dining room is located off the foyer, but a more casual entertaining area with a gas fireplace is set off a rear kitchen with access to the deck and private backyard.
The Agent's Take: "The average townhouse is around 1,500 square feet in the area, so the double garage, additional square footage and basement were big selling features," Mr. St. Jean said.
"The fireplace is something the majority of townhouses don't have in the Binbrook area … and the way the property slopes, it's sort of a lookout basement, so instead of small, standard, builder-sized windows, we have larger windows. It really brightened the basement and made you feel like you were more on the first level."
