Queen West condo snatched up sight unseen

11 SOHO ST., NO. 403, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $879,000

SELLING PRICE: $931,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $599,000 (2007); $324,441 (2003)

TAXES: $4,095 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: one

LISTING AGENT: Jim Burtnick, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: Around the end of last year, units at Phoebe on Queen took anywhere from a few days to a few weeks before trading hands. But this two-bedroom corner suite was quickly snatched up by a buyer who never set foot inside.

"It sold over asking in multiple offers, unconditional, within a day of it hitting the multiple listing service," agent Jim Burtnick said.

"This shows that the condo market is still leading the way in terms of real estate demand out of all housing types."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: In a mid-rise building with about 30 units, this 1,165-square-foot suite is anchored by an open kitchen. The dining area and living room has nine-foot ceilings, west-facing windows and terrace doors.

Off to the sides are bedrooms and bathrooms. The private master ensuite also has laundry facilities.

Parking is included. Monthly fees of $738 pay for water, heating, concierge, fitness and party rooms.

The Agent's Take: "This unit was larger than most," Mr. Burtnick said.

"And when these were built about 15 years ago, builders took more care to make decent sized bedrooms and separate them. In newer buildings, they try to fit more in a smaller space and put the bedrooms side by side."