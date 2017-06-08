THE DEVELOPMENT Queensway Village

BUILDER/DEVELOPERS Urban Capital and Rosewater

SIZE 546 to 1,350 square feet

PRICE Mid-$200,000s to $800,000s

SALES CENTRE 760 The Queensway, west of Royal York Road. Open by appointment.

CONTACT Phone 416-251-3000 or visit www.queenswaypark.ca

To some in Toronto, their impression of the Queensway is vague and uncertain; that midway point between the airport and downtown perhaps. The developers of a new infill project want to create a condominium community with amenities that encourage both buyers and the general public to stop and stay a while.

For those looking to get their hands dirty, the eight-storey building will have private garden plots and a public 7.6-acre green space, Queensway Park.

Handymen and homemakers will be able to borrow household items from a residents-only product library or buy their wares in shops at the site’s base or dotting the Queensway.

“We’re trying to think about every demographic that could be living in our building – from those starting out and having a child to people who are retired – and what would interest them,” says Taya Cook, development director at Urban Capital.

“We want this [area] to become a destination of its own instead of a thoroughfare.”

The addition of a new bistro and boutique Beer Store, as well retail parking within the mid-rise at 784 The Queensway, will coincide with the neighbourhood’s revitalization.

“The councillor who is quite actively involved there is looking to make the street more pedestrian-friendly, so he’s putting planters in the middle of the street,” Ms. Cook explains.

“Behind us is Queensway Park, which is getting a major rejuvenation from the city, so they’re going to have tennis courts and a neat skate path that wraps around the park, and that’s all in the backyard of the condominium, so location wise, it’s fantastic.”

Other local fixtures include restaurants and movie theatres. Within a five-minute drive is the Gardiner Expressway, Highway 427 and Mimico GO station.

“A lot of people are seeing this [site] … don’t want to move right downtown or have been outpriced from the downtown market,” Ms. Cook notes.

Exclusive facilities for residents will consist of a gym, kids’ play area, party room and terrace with cooking facilities, along with a hobby and crafts room, a pet cleaning station and product library.

“We’re trying to make condominium living that much easier, where you don’t have all the space for storage,” Ms. Cook says. “If you have a grandchild that comes over, you can borrow a crib or a blow-up mattress.”

However, the brick and glass structure designed by RAW Design will accommodate 170 suites of varying size, from one- to two-bedroom-plus-den plans with outdoor space up to 700 square feet.

“Because the building sets back towards the park, we’re able to have fantastic terrace suites … on quite a few levels,” Ms. Cook says. “[Plus] we have penthouse units with a set of stairs to … additional living space, like a den, and a huge terrace.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows and nine and ten-foot ceilings will also enhance the sense of space inside.

“It fits in with the neighbourhood and also takes urban elements we’re accustomed to, like loft-style condominiums, and brings it a bit outside of the city,” Ms. Cook says.

“We have an urban-chic design aesthetic with exposed concrete and ceilings, large rolling doors to open up the space or close it off as needed.”

Once occupancy begins, expected in June, 2020, monthly fees will be 58 cents a square foot. Units with one bedroom plus a den and larger will include parking.

