Quick sale of Rosedale home reveals strength in Toronto’s luxury market

When a celebrated tenor lists a house for sale in exclusive Rosedale, the property tends to draw attention. But even with a star in residence, the sale of 64 Binscarth Road was blazingly quick for an $8-million mansion.

Last week, Colm Wilkinson, who soared to fame in the 1980s as Jean Valjean in the West End and Broadway productions of Les Misérables, launched his house on the market with an asking price of $8.695-million. Within a few days, a buyer placed an offer on the table and, after a short negotiation, the house sold for $8.2-million.

Mr. Wilkinson, who was one of 10 children in his family home in Ireland, bought the seven-bedroom Rosedale home with his wife Deirdre in the early 1990s when he was performing in the lead role of The Phantom of the Opera at Toronto's Pantages Theatre. They raised their four kids in the traditional, 7,000-square-foot house, which has a music room, sauna and large swimming pool.

Story continues below advertisement

Janet Lindsay of Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., who represented Mr. Wilkinson, says the sales statistics may show a patchy market in the Greater Toronto Area this fall, but buyers are willing to move quickly when they find a rare offering.

"I felt there were buyers because we've never had anything like this before," she says of the home on a double lot.

In the heritage district of Rosedale, the house can't be torn down and the appearance of the exterior cannot be significantly altered, so there's no chance the 100-foot-lot will be divided and the mansion replaced with two newly built houses, she says. In this case the buyers value the expanse of green space, which provides enough table land for a pool and separation from neighbouring houses.

"You get privacy and you have a more stately appearance."

Ms. Lindsay had another quick Rosedale sale this week with a designer's townhouse on Chestnut Park. The property, which sold for $3.315-million, was created when one of the area's stately homes was divided into three.

As with the Binscarth property, Ms. Lindsay had the Chestnut Park townhouse as an exclusive listing before launching them both onto the Multiple Listing Service of the Canadian Real Estate Association. The one-bedroom townhouse has a library and the potential to convert one of the other rooms into a second bedroom.

"It was really a townhouse in a mansion," she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With both properties, she spent a lot of time networking with her contacts before listing them on the public MLS. She let other agents know they were being photographed and gave her own clients a heads-up that two unusual houses were coming.

Agents say listings are thin at the moment and some homeowners are nervous about listing because they fear the market isn't strong – especially compared with the runaway growth in early 2017. Some potential sellers are reluctant to list because they're afraid they won't find another home to buy.

Ms. Lindsay expects listings to dwindle even more after the American Thanksgiving holiday. Many homeowners who might be pondering a sale will likely wait until 2018.

"If they haven't come out now, they're probably waiting," she says.

But Ms. Lindsday is not sure that waiting until the spring market, which will begin a few weeks into 2018, is the right stratgey. Properties for sale are scarce in some price ranges and neighbourhoods, she adds.

"There are buyers out there – that's what I thought was so encouraging."

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Lindsay points to another townhouse listing in the Summerhill area. She listed the property for sale with an asking price of $1.550-million and set an offer date a week or so later.

Within six hours, she says, three offers had landed. The house sold for $1.855-million.

Ms. Linsday says many buyers are reluctant to compete. In the case of the Binscarth house, there were potential buyers waiting in the wings, she says, but they didn't want to enter a skirmish for a property above $8-million. But the Summerhill house in the segment below $2-million would have likely attracted even more bids on the scheduled offer night if a bully bidder hadn't struck first.

"If that buyer hadn't been aggressive in bringing an offer, there would have been more."

She says agents always prefer to see a healthy number of listings because potential buyers sometimes hold off their search if they don't see enough selection. "Buyers like choice or they like individuality."

At Bank of Montreal, strategist Benjamin Reitzes says the Bank of Canada is likely to remain very patient before moving interest rates higher again.

He points out that the housing market in Ontario is continuing to recover from new policies – including a foreign buyer's tax – introduced by the provincial government in the spring. Meanwhile, tighter rules from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions surrounding mortgage insurance "loom over the outlook," Mr. Reitzes says.

"It will probably take until the spring [at the earliest] before we have a good sense of the impact of the new stress tests," he says.

And by "spring," Mr. Reitzes means the time when Canadians see the return of warmer weather – not the real estate renaissance in the third week of January. The central bank will also be keeping an eye on household indebtedness and the risk of the dissolution of the North American free-trade agreement, he adds.

"The many sources of uncertainty clouding the outlook aren't likely to fade until the weather starts warming up, leaving March as the earliest timing for the next rate hike."