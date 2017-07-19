90 Ravenscrest Dr., Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1.1-million

SELLING PRICE

$1.147-million

TAXES

$4,114 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Two

LISTING AGENT

Lyle Hamilton, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

The Action: In the Princess Gardens community, house hunters had more choice in May. However, properties backing onto the Mimico Creek ravine rarely come up, so this three-bedroom bungalow abutting Glen Agar Park only took a few days to find new owners.

“With the rare 208-foot-deep lot backing onto the ravine, it was a hot commodity in a great neighbourhood on a quiet street,” says agent Lyle Hamilton, who noted average lots in the neighbourhood measure about 140 feet deep. “Even though we were taking offers any time, we ended up with multiple offers and it sold $47,000 over the asking price.”

What They Got: In the past decade, this bungalow’s lifespan was extended with new roofing, windows and driveway, as well as refinished hardwood floors and remodelled kitchen and bathroom.

Formal entertaining and dining areas remain, although there is a casual recreation space with a guest room in the basement.

The Agent’s Take: “This home is potentially move-in ready or it could be topped up with a second floor or renovated, so it has appeal to many different buyers,” Mr. Hamilton said.

“The home had a good, practical layout with an updated eat-in kitchen and a living room at the back of the house with a fireplace and a beautiful picture window looking to a treed canopy and the ravine.”

