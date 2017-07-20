686 Oriole Parkway, Toronto

ASKING PRICE

$1.785-million

SELLING PRICE

$2-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE

$760,000 (2001)

TAXES

$8,613 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Two

LISTING AGENT

Elli Davis, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The Action: Midtown properties were in short supply this May, so this two-storey house on a 27-by-187-foot lot only had eight visitors before one tabled a pre-emptive offer.

“Brand-new homes would be quite a bit more money, but because this was a little older and in excellent condition, it offered better value,” said agent Elli Davis, who explained that newly built houses can command up to $3-million.

“[Plus] Allenby school is a big draw in that area.”

What They Got: A portion of a short street north of Eglinton Avenue has houses that back onto Eglinton Park and Marshall McLuhan Catholic Secondary School to the east and west respectively. In the latter category is this 32-year-old house with a garage accessible from a lower-level recreation room with a wet sauna and gas fireplace.

High-traffic quarters encompass an eat-in kitchen with an island and an open entertaining area with a second fireplace and a pair of French garden doors.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and two of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The best parts of the house were that it was detached, has a very spacious main floor and an open concept living/dining area that walked out to a very deep and beautiful tiered garden,” Ms. Davis said.

“It also had very pretty street presence and beautiful landscaping, front and rear, which enhanced the home.”

