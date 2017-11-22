Sale of Vaughan house sparks intense negotiation

217 WILDBERRY CRES., VAUGHAN, Ont.

ASKING PRICE $798,800

SELLING PRICE $761,000

TAXES $3,407 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 15

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: This couple living in a one-bedroom suite with a den yearned for a larger space with two-car parking and were willing to look almost anywhere in an arc from Markham to Kleinburg.

After exploring 20 suites and townhouses, they shaved nearly $38,000 off the price of this four-bedroom townhouse with a built-in garage on a 25-by- 82-foot lot near Highway 400 and Canada's Wonderland late in September.

"This one was price reduced, so it was comparative to three-bedroom [homes] in Vaughan," agent Ira Jelinek said. "We thought we could negotiate from a position of strength, so we jumped on it."

What They Got: Although this 1,800-square-foot house is only about 16 years old, the sellers spent the past two years replacing the roof, some windows and air conditioning, as well as installing new hardwood floors throughout and revamping the kitchen with ceramic floors and stainless-steel appliances.

Ceilings rise nine feet above a combined living and dining area and a family room with a gas fireplace and easy access to the private backyard. The floor below offers an office and recreation area with another fireplace.

The largest bedroom on the second floor benefits from a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms.

The Agent's Take: "It's really close to Vaughan Mills and Vaughan has a lot of amenities," Mr. Jelinek said.