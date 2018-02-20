 Skip to main content

Second offer takes the keys to home near Toronto cricket club

83 De Vere Gardens, Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE: $3,488,000

SELLING PRICE: $3.4-million

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $1,450,000 (2009); $700,000 (1992)

TAXES: $15,225 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 25

LISTING AGENTS: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The Action: Buyers with an aversion to pools and corner lots immediately dismissed this detached house near Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, so it took a few weeks to seek out suitable buyers. One party couldn't agree on sale terms with the sellers, but a second one did at $3.4-million in November.

"It's in a choice pocket being east of Yonge Boulevard, and the other big selling feature was there were no other [homes] with 50-foot frontages of that calibre on the market at the time," agent Nigel Denham said.

"On the west side of Yonge Boulevard, 30- and 40-foot frontages are more common."

What They Got: Over the past two decades, this five-bedroom house was modified so it has a wide range of finishes and features in formal and casual entertaining spaces on the main and lower levels, as well as several access points to the 137-foot deep lot, rear deck, in-ground pool and hot tub.

There are vaulted ceilings and bow windows in the living room and a stone fireplace in the family room.

A servery also connects the dining room and newly renovated kitchen.

One driveway circles around to the front door, while another leads to the double garage.

The Agent's Take: "It's a rare five-bedroom configuration because large new builds typically have four bedrooms," Mr. Denham said.

"And it had a couple small changes in elevations from one room to another – such as a large family room off the kitchen that is two steps up – so it's not for everybody, but for someone who doesn't want a cookie-cutter house."

