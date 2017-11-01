 Skip to main content

Seller of west-end Toronto home sneaks in a deal in unsteady market

30 Althea Rd., Toronto

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE $879,900

SELLING PRICE $879,900

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $360,000 (2005); $275,000 (2003)

TAXES $3,459 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: A property across from Florence Gell Park fetched about $860,000 this spring, so this semi-detached house next to it was listed for $879,900, taking into consideration market changes in the fall. One of the first 10 visitors submitted a purchase offer by nightfall.

"I sold this house in one day during the second week of September, when the market was still unsteady, but we were able to get full price," agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

What They Got: When the sellers moved into this three-bedroom house on a 30-by-100-foot lot, the roofing and driveway to the detached garage were redone, but in recent years, the fencing, cedar deck off the dining room, wiring, windows and two bathrooms were also updated.

The kitchen was improved with ceramic floors, butcher block counters and stainless-steel appliances.

The layout is well-suited for entertaining with a living room off the foyer and a lower-level recreation area with stairs to a side exit.

The Agent's Take: "You don't find [semi-detached homes] that wide – 25 feet is more typical," Ms. Vradis said. "So for a starter home, this was very attractive,".

"All the big stuff was done, so it was in move-in condition … and it's right across from the park, so that was probably the biggest selling feature."

